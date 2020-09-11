Canned Wines’ Surge Continues, With Retailers Reporting Rapid Gains

Canned wines have been one of the fastest-rising areas of the wine market over the past few years, and the category’s momentum has continued to surge this year. Rosés and sparklers are fueling growth, as well as the trends toward alternative packaging and convenience.

“Dollar and volume sales of canned wines are surging in the mid-double digits, and volumes currently outpace dollar growth,” says Olivier Kielwasser, category lead for wine at BevMo, which has nearly 170 stores in California, Washington, and Arizona. “The increase in sales is driven by both new items hitting the market and the strength of existing brands.”

Led by sparklers, Pinot Grigio, rosé, and red blends, the category is even stronger at Wyatt’s Wet Goods in Longmont, Colorado, where growth has more than doubled since last year and total canned wine sales are up 116% so far in 2020. “Sales seem to be skewed toward the 21-45-year-olds, who do a lot of hiking, camping, biking, and socially distant outdoor dinners with friends,” says owner Dennis Dinsmore. Market Watch has more on what’s driving the fast-growing canned wine segment.—Kevin Barry

